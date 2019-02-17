Sonoma County bank expands to Silicon Valley by building trust

Exchange Bank announced Sunday it had acquired a trust- and wealth-management business operating in the South Bay, coming on the heels of another trust acquisition by the Santa Rosa-based bank in October.

In the most recent deal, Exchange Bank paid $375,000 in cash to acquire the California Trust and Wealth Management business of Iowa-based American Trust and Savings Bank, which has roughly $85 million in assets under administration. The purchase is still pending regulatory approval from the California Department of Business Oversight.

If approved, the deal would bring the assets administrated by the Exchange Bank’s trust department to approximately $1.185 billion.

Last fall, the bank purchased the rights to administer about $40 million in assets of the trust department of First Northern Bank, based in Dixon, for an undisclosed sum. Bank trust departments are charged with administering assets and investments often transferred from one generation to another.

Exchange Bank will keep American Trust and Saving Bank’s location in San Mateo. It will be managed by Senior Trust Officer Cathleen Colgan, who will join Exchange Bank from American Trust. Overall oversight of the trust department will continue to be under Exchange Bank Senior Vice President of Trust and Investment Management John Mackey in Santa Rosa.

“The bank has to expand organically,” said Gary Hartwick, the bank’s president and CEO, noting that the purchase was part of a strategy to grow Exchange Bank’s reach into contiguous areas of the state.

Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Greg Jahn noted the goal was to serve families with trust assets starting around $1 million – a lower amount than many other banks in the South Bay.

The practice could handle “any size trust” he added, saying many trust departments required a minimum of $10 million in assets.

The move was intended to target South Bay and Silicon Valley, Mackey said, but not necessarily the extremely high-net-worth families already served by bigger banks.

“Just about every large trust company in America has an office in Silicon Valley,” Mackey said, noting the bank intended to serve “normal families” thorough the acquisition.

Hartwick also noted that while many banks entered new markets by first offering lending services, his high confidence in the quality of the trust department contributed to the decision to lead with it in entering the South Bay.

The bank’s lending and other services could still potentially be brought to the South Bay market, Hartwick said.

Exchange Bank’s trust department charges an upfront fee based on the size of the assets under administration, Mackey said. He noted the bank’s fiduciary responsibility to its customers and contrasted it with the commission structure some brokerage firms use to make riskier bets to potentially multiply trust assets.

The 2017 wildfires in Sonoma County and other potential disasters were also a consideration in diversifying where the bank operates, he added.

“It really makes you think about what if the fire had come through the downtown?” Mackey said. “Having a location outside of Santa Rosa gives us an advantage that not only could our employees go to a different location…but we’d be up and running without interruption if we have locations in the South Bay.”

The bank’s unusual structure and connection and commitments to the local community also factored in to the acquisition.