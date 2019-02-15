This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has extended the comment period for a proposed wine appellation for Sonoma County on the western part of the coast.

Comments for the West Sonoma Coast appellation are now due by April 15, the agency said last week. The new appellation would encompass 141,846 acres and be located within the Sonoma Coast and Fort Ross–Seaview viticultural areas.

The federal agency said it had two requests to extend the deadline: one from Lester Schwartz of the Fort Ross Vineyard and another from Daniel and Marion Schoenfeld of Wild Hog Vineyard in Cazadero.

In response to the requests, the agency extended the comment period for another 60 days.