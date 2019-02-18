Family owned and operated Straus Family Creamery, a leader in organic farming and sustainable dairy innovation, will move out of the current creamery in the rural west Marin County community of Marshall where its products have been made for the last 25 years.

The company said within months, it will break ground on construction of a new production facility located in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County.

The creamery makes minimally-processed dairy products from organic milk supplied by family farms in Marin and Sonoma counties, including the Straus Dairy Farm, which is the first certified organic dairy farm west of the Mississippi River. Straus Family Creamery is the first 100 percent certified organic creamery in the United States

“As we celebrate our 25th year in business, I am committed to continuing to honor the values that we instilled back in 1994. I remain dedicated to the organic farming community, our climate-positive innovations and our support for independent family farming and rural communities,” said Albert Straus, firm founder and CEO.