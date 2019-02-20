See reports on passenger traffic at the Santa Rosa airport from previous months.

Total passenger counts at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport last month rose by 7.9 percent from a year before, officials said.

For the month, 28,418 airline passengers used the north Santa Rosa facility, the county announced Monday.

Related Stories Sonoma County airport preps for big lift from new flights

Of the commercial carriers serving Sonoma County, Alaska Airlines had the biggest proportional jump in passengers from the previous January, up 25.5 percent. The airline served 23,575 passengers and had an average load factor — jargon for how full the planes were — of 76 percent, up from 62 percent a year ago.

Airport officials recently discussed plans to add service by Alaska to Hawaii.

United Airlines saw its January passenger counts decline by 53 percent for its Santa Rosa-San Francisco route, with a load factor of 59 percent, up from 44 percent. Its Santa Rosa-Denver service starts March 8.

American Airlines passengers through Santa Rosa declined 19 percent in January, to 3,125. But the load factor increased to 77 percent from 72 percent a year earlier. The carrier joins Alaska with Santa Rosa service to Los Angeles on May 3 and starts a Dallas-Forth Worth route from Sonoma County in June.

While Sun Country Airlines flies into Santa Rosa, it does so seasonally. Sun County resumes service to Minneapolis-St. Paul from Wine Country in May.

CORRECTION: The original headlines said passenger traffic decreased by nearly 8 percent.