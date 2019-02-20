This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Caltrans said westbound lanes of Highway 37 just east of Highway 101 were reopened Wednesday morning after a six-day closure stemming from flooding caused by last week’s storms.

The westbound lanes were reopened in time for the morning commute, according to the agency’s tweet just before 7 a.m.

The step followed about four days of round-the-clock repair work on the roadway, including placement of a temporary dam and draining of a nearby pasture that had been flooded when a levee breached in two places, spilling water onto the westbound lanes.

The eastbound lanes remained opened throughout the closure, which affected the low-lying segment between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101.

Crews remain at work on longer-term repairs in the area, including a fix to the damaged levee and railroad tracks that parallel the highway. Caltrans was erecting a flood barrier along a stretch of the affected highway to prevent flooding in the short-term.

Caltrans advised commuters to anticipate delays and said traffic controls would remain in place for the work area west of Atherton Avenue.