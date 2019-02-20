Judy Coffey, R.N., senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Marin-Sonoma service area, has announced she will retire March 1 after more than 30 years with the health care system, according to its Feb. 20 announcement.

She will work with her soon-to-be-announced successor to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, Kaiser stated.

Coffey stepped into her current leadership role in 2004, after having served for more than 15 years in a variety of positions in Kaiser hospitals and medical groups, according to Kaiser.

During her tenure, Coffey has led numerous capital projects, including the addition of the Los Gamos Medical Office Building, parking structure and emergency department expansion in San Rafael. In Santa Rosa, she oversaw the addition of two medical-office buildings on Old Redwood Highway, the addition of Santa Rosa Medical Center’s north tower, and the expansion of behavioral health services and a new Mercury Way medical-office building in southwest Santa Rosa, according to Kaiser.

Coffey piloted Kaiser’s patient and family-centered care program, which now has more than 100 patient advisers in Santa Rosa who serve on eight advisory councils, numerous committees and interview panels for management-level positions, Kaiser stated.

Most recently, Coffey helped lead the response efforts to the 2017 wildfires in the North Bay, including managing the evacuation of Santa Rosa Medical Center and its subsequent reopening, according to Kaiser.

Coffey also has worked continuously with the ongoing recovery needs of Kaiser’s clinicians and staff members impacted by the fires. Coffey also was personally affected, having lost her Fountaingrove home in the Tubbs fire.

In October, at the one-year mark of the North Bay wildfires, the Business Journal asked Coffey to share her proudest achievement. She pointed to the fires:

“The experience taught us that we are stronger than we realize, that we can accomplish amazing things together, that we have tremendous spirit, and that we are very fortunate to live in such a compassionate caring community—both within Kaiser Permanente and throughout Sonoma County,” she said. “I am humbled by the strength, professionalism and perseverance demonstrated by all.”

Coffey has served and will continue to serve on numerous local boards, including the American Heart Association and the United Way of the Wine Country, according to Kaiser.

She told the United Way that upon her retirement — on the personal front — she and her husband plan to take a vacation, then focus on rebuilding their home, spending time with their grandchildren, and enjoying hobbies such as dancing and painting.