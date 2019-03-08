The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Bonnie Wilson has been hired as spirits manager for Don Sebastiani & Sons, a Sonoma-based wine, spirits and sparkling water company. The company stated she will be focusing on sales and strategy behind the spirits portfolio, especially its premium tequila selections.

She has previously worked for The Marketing Arm and FrontBurner restaurants.

Dan Modlin has been appointed a support services administrator for Kaiser Permaente in San Rafael. In this role, the health provider stated, Modlin will be accountable for all support areas of Kaiser’s 116-bed acute care hospital in San Rafael.

Modlin joined Kaiser Permanente in 2015 as part of the organization’s first military officer fellowship. He held several positions in strategy before joining Northern California President Janet Liang’s team as an executive consultant, where he ultimately assumed the duties of chief of staff.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Modlin spent six years as an Army officer with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, prior to joining Kaiser Permanente. His military career included a combat deployment where he led the operational planning and execution of more than 200 missions in southern Afghanistan, Kaiser stated.

Brent Ferro has been hired as Western regional sales manager for Round Pond Estate in Napa Valley. The winery stated Ferro will work with a territory that consists of 12 states.

Ferro brings more than 20 years of cross-country supplier sales and management experience to Round Pond, with a background in multiple channels of the business. Before, he spent time at Hahn Family Wines, Caymus Vineyards, Freixenet USA and Terlato Imports.

Round Pond Estate is operated by brother and sister teamMiles and Ryan MacDonnell.

Amy Reeve has been hired as director of the Human Resources Department for Santa Rosa.

The city announcement states she will be responsible for administering the recruitment, examination, and selection of city personnel, as well as fostering career development opportunities for employees throughout the organization. Reeve will oversee a 20-person human resources team.

She most recently served as the director of human resources and risk management for Petaluma and has more than 13 years of local government experience, having served as the human resources manager for Coronado in San Diego County and Windsor in Sonoma County.

Reeve has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Sacramento State University and a master’s degree in organization development from the University of San Francisco. She is certified as a senior professional in human resources (SPHR) and a CalPELRA labor relations master (CLRM).

Denia Candela has been hired by Sonoma Ecology Center as its outreach coordinator. Candela is bilingual and serves on the boards of the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation and Los Cien. She has a bachelor’s degree in applied statistics from Sonoma State University. She attended Altimira Middle school and graduated from Sonoma Valley High school in 2012.

Gail Theller has joined the board of directors of San Rafael-based Autistry Studios.

Theller had retired as CEO of Community Action Marin, a position she held for 47 years.

Autistry Studios helps teens and adults with autism, Asperger’s and other learning differences. Among the programs offered by the nonprofit are hands-on maker workshops where students create projects based on their own ideas including robots, dioramas, stop-motion animation, Raspberry Pi and Arduino computers.