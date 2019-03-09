The Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena will unveil its winery renovation at a March 29 grand reopening.

E&J Gallo Winery, which bought Martini in 2002, has restored the 85-year-old building to make it closer to its original design as the winery came out of Prohibition.

Guests will have a range of choices for tastings, such as the Crown Bar as they enter the main tasting room. There also is the Founder’s Room for customized library tastings and its adjacent heritage lounge.

The winery also will offer an exclusive seating at its Underground Cellar, where wine and food pairings will be offered in the barrel cellar.

During construction, customers have used the winery’s Monte Rosso tasting room, located on the south side of the winery.

­—

Wine.com donated $20,000 to the wine industry scholars program at Sonoma State University, which offsets tuition and other educational expenses for family members of vineyard and winery workers.

Thirty-eight students at the university are now benefiting from the program, 24 of which were first-time recipients. More than $2.7 million has been donated the program.

“Business and education go hand in hand. The Wine Business Institute is delivering on a vision that is not only advancing the workforce and the wine industry, but is also moving our economy forward in a thoughtful, inclusive way,” said Michael Osborn, founder and executive vice president of Wine.com, in a statement

­—

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is seeking nominations for its second annual Bike-Friendly Business Award. The nomination form is available online at bikesonoma.org/BTWD and the deadline is April 1.

The 2018 award was presented to Jackson Family Wines. The group stated the company engages in a variety of activities and programs that promote both bicycle commuting and cycling for recreation. Its “Live Well” wellness program offers a variety of incentives for physical activity: first prize is a Peloton indoor bicycle and second prize is a mountain or road bike.

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting bicycling for transportation and recreation. They are the driver behind Sonoma County’s Bike to Work Month, collaborating with dozens of local businesses and nonprofits to encourage folks to give two-wheeled commuting a try.

Other Bike to Work events include a team bike challenge; a pre-Bike to Work Month bike clinic; Safe Cycling classes; and Bike to Work Day Energizer Stations during the morning commute on May 9. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org or call 707-545-0153.

—

Sonoma County wineries sold $655 million in wine last year through direct-to-consumer channels, according to a new survey, representing a 21 percent increase from the previous year.

The average price per bottle was $29.63, according to the report from Sovos, a Boston-based tax compliance firm, and Wine Vines Analytics, a consulting firm in San Rafael.

Napa County wineries had $1.4 billion in such sales, according to the report. That was an 8 percent increase from 2017 with an average bottle price of $66.14.

Overall, wine consumers bought $3 billion through such shipments from U.S. wineries, which was a 12 percent increase from 2017.

­—

Beverage Trade Network plans what it states is the first-ever event focusing on cannabis-infused beverage industry, Cannabis Drinks Expo. The trade event is scheduled to be held on July 25 in San Francisco.