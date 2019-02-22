This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Acclaimed Sonoma County winemaker Merry Edwards, one of California’s first female vintners, has sold her Sebastopol winery and tasting room plus 79 acres of vineyards to French champagne maker Louis Roederer Champagne House.

The sale price was not disclosed. Edwards and her husband, Ken Coopersmith, will continue working through a transition period.

Please check back for updates to this story.