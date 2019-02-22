Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank announced Friday it would issue a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share to investors, a 5 percent increase from the previous quarter’s dividend of $1.00 per share.

The dividends will be payable March 15 to those holding shares of the bank as of March 4.

The payout was an increase from 95 cents per share during the similar quarter ending March 31 of last year.

Of the cash dividends, 50.44 percent funds the trust behind the Doyle Scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College.