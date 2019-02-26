Monserrat Diaz of Vinepro Vineyard Management was the first female entrant in the Sonoma County contest.

“This contest continues to grow in popularity among the men and, now, women who work in the vineyards and take great pride in being considered among the best pruners in Sonoma County,” said Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Winegrowers, in the winner announcement. She added, “Pruning is one of the most critical components of growing winegrapes. We are honored to showcase our vineyard workers’ technique and skill that are critical to growing grapes in Sonoma County and preserving our local agriculture.”