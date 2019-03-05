Cycling, always a bit under the radar as a tourism draw in Napa and Sonoma counties, is starting to get some traction.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board has formed a 12-member Outdoor Recreation Business Council, which allows participants, including Petaluma-based hydration manufacturer Camelbak and Santa Rosa-based cycling events company Bike Monkey, to discuss emerging opportunities for the industry. This Council oversees different activities regarding the economic benefits of the industry, including the Sonoma County EDB’s publication of a quarterly newsletter for outdoor recreation businesses called “Outdoor Sonoma Business Newsletter.”

Christine Palmer, program manager at the Sonoma County Economic Development Board (EDB), said he Sonoma County EDB has also declared May to be Outdoor Recreation month and last year published an Outdoor Recreation Economic Impact Report. In addition, the Sonoma County EDB also created a marketing video that features local outdoor recreation business services, products, and physical sites utilized by local tourism groups.

“This is our chance to spotlight it and market it, particularly with events like Levi’s GranFondo and Ironman Santa Rosa. The economic impact from 2018’s Ironman alone was $2.8 million,” said Palmer.

Tina Luster, communications manager for Sonoma County Tourism, said Sonoma County currently lacks a way to track where out-of-area cyclists come from.

“Overall, however, there’s a trend for people to be more active on vacations. We’re focusing on marketing destinations like the Joe Rodota Trail (an 8.5-mile paved offroad trail that links Santa Rosa to Sebastopol)” and the West County Trail, a 5.5-mile paved offroad trail that links Sebastopol to Forestville, said Luster.

She added that Sonoma County Tourism wants visitors to see what the destinations have to offer. “We know that more of our tour companies are offering an interactive experience for visitors, not just the opportunity to rent a bike,” said Luster.

Patrick Band, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said Napa and Sonoma counties are very similar because both are a destination because of the wine industry.

“There are a few key differences, like the Sonoma Coast shoreline, but Sonoma County is a good proxy (for Napa County). We (Napa County) used to have a lot of people come for harvest, but now we have visitors 365 days a year. The number of riders on the road increases when there are organized rides, particularly fundraisers for local nonprofits and charities. Often, individuals who come to ride will extend their stays to do wine tasting,” said Band.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN NAPA COUNTY

Band said Napa hotels are encouraging cycling tourism by reminding visitors they can leave their car in an on-site parking garage or lot and offering loaner bikes and helmets.

Philip Sales, executive director of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, said the Trail works with several events to draw out-of-area visitors. The 12.5 mile-Vine Trail currently extends from Yountville to South Napa.

“Out-of-area visitors visit Napa to ride on the Vine Trail for the Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon in July, CampoVelo in April, the Cycle for Sight bike ride in April, and the Napa Valley Resolution Run in January,” said Sales.

Sales said the Vine Trail also works with concierge services and Visit Napa Valley, a local tourism promotion organization, to interest tourists in utilizing the Trail rather than city streets.

“By providing a facility like this, we attract a demographic that otherwise would be nervous about getting on a bike and traveling up valley. We surveyed almost 2,000 riders over four blocks of time in 2018. We found most riders were very happy the Trail was here so they could get away from the car traffic,” said Sales.