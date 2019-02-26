Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University has officially rolled out its series of substantial video interviews with key industry leaders in the California North Coast, Pacific Northwest and elsewhere.
The first baker’s dozen of the “Business of Wine” series (sbe.sonoma.edu/business-of-wine) has been released since September, and at least six more from the North Coast and global wine regions are in the works, according to the institute, which is part of the university’s School of Business and Economics.
With run times of under a half-hour, the films are designed to “offer insight into how industry founders and trailblazers navigated the wine business, including lessons in building successful businesses in an evolving industry, and strategies behind creating and maintaining top wine brands,” the institute announced Feb. 25.
Subjects of the videos range include Mike Grgich, the legendary Napa Valley winemaker whose chardonnay shocked many by winning top prize at the 1976 Judgment of Paris; Allen Shoup, considered to be the father of Washington's wine industry; Mike Benziger, a pioneer in Biodynamic farming for mainstream viticulture; and Joe Wagner, whose rise from cellar work at the family’s Caymus Cellars to create popular pinot noir wines.
Coming from a significant wine business school, the videos are "is an investment in the future leaders of the wine industry, by preserving and sharing the demonstrated know-how and mastery of path-breaking leaders,” Karen Thompson, interim school dean.
The series is produced by award winning documentary filmmaker Dennis Scholl and backed by a gift from an institute founding sponsor, Demeter Group, a San Francisco-based investment bank and investor in premium wine, spirits, beer and beauty brands.
Interviewed in “Business of Wine” videos
AVAILABLE NOW
- Andy and David Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards, Rutherford
- Mike Benziger of Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen
- Mark Couchman of Silverado Investment Management Company, Napa
- Sarah and Joel Gott of Joel Gott Wines, St. Helena
- Mike Grgich of Grgich Hills Estate, Rutherford
- Bill and Will Phelps of Joseph Phelps Vineyards, St. Helena
- Joseph Wagner of Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, California
- Ted Baseler of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Washington
- Gary and Chris Figgins of Figgins Family Wine Estates, Washington
- Alex and Jeanette Golitzin of Quilceda Creek, Washington
- William Hatcher of A to Z Wineworks, Oregon
- Allen Shoup of Long Shadows Vintners, Washington
- Charles Smith of Charles Smith Wines, Washington
PLANNED
- Frank Farella of Farella Braun & Martel and Farella Vineyard, Napa
- Tony Correia of The Correia Co. and Wine Country Consultants, Sonoma
- Greg Scott of PricewaterhouseCoopers, San Francisco
- Randy Short of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton, San Francisco
- Mel Dick of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Miami
- Marchese Piero Antinori of Marchesi Antinori, Italy