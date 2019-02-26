Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University has officially rolled out its series of substantial video interviews with key industry leaders in the California North Coast, Pacific Northwest and elsewhere.

The first baker’s dozen of the “Business of Wine” series (sbe.sonoma.edu/business-of-wine) has been released since September, and at least six more from the North Coast and global wine regions are in the works, according to the institute, which is part of the university’s School of Business and Economics.