Rick Goldberg and Chris Glab, founders of Santa Rosa-based fermented-foods company Wildbrine, announced plans Thursday to launch Wildbrine Plant-based Creamery, an offshoot of Wildbrine that will produce and sell plant-based butters and cheeses.

They told the audience at the North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Conference the company plans to make the formal announcement next week at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim.

“We continue to go down a path of plant-based products,” Goldberg said. “We’re very excited about this new evolution.”

The partners closed last week on their $3.5 million purchase of a new 20,160-square-foot facility on Industrial Drive, also in Santa Rosa, Glab said. The buildout of the new facility will take about three months, and then about another three months to get permitted.

Even so, Wildbrine Plant-based Creamery will start on a small scale in about two months, he said, supplying between 100 and 200 stores with product made at the main Wildbrine facility on Bellevue Avenue.

“It’s going to be very important that (the new product) be on the market in this market because it is our hometown,” Glab said, “and we want to be close to see how it’s going” and if any tweaking needs to be done around packaging, price point or flavors.

“We may not be making (the creamery’s) product out of the new facility until Jan. 1,” Glab said, at which time they will do a “major launch that will push across the country.”

Wildbrine will likely send about five current employees to the new facility before ramping up and adding about 15 more jobs, Glab said.

Taking into account that Wildbrine’s new business will take a while to get up to speed, Glab said he expects the company’s total sales this year to reach about $20 million.

For those familiar with Glab and Goldberg and their three-decades-long business synergy, the news of an additional company may not have come as a surprise. During their presentation at the conference, the pair spoke about the importance of a company’s culture, which follows their approach to operating a business, or what they call their guiding principles: partnerships, empathy, transparency, connection to community and sustainability.

Goldberg and Glab are equal partners, co-owners and co-founders of Wildbrine. They have no official titles and they sit side-by-side in their office, which is situated in Wildbrine’s R&D kitchen, Goldberg said.

The pair formally launched Wildbrine in 2011 after a couple of years of what began as a hobby exploring how fermented foods improve gut health. Wildbrine, which produces wild-fermented sauerkrauts, kimchi, salsas, srirachas, live shots and coleslaw, occupies about 30,000 square feet of their 55,000-square-foot facility on Bellevue Avenue, Goldberg said.

Wildbrine’s products are sold at numerous retail outlets, including Whole Foods, Safeway, Raley’s, Oliver’s and Sprouts Farmers Market, among others.