Segment B alternatives include a combination raised causeway and embankment, a four-lane causeway adjacent to the existing roadway; a four-lane highway using land along a future SMART rail route (the Northern Alignment), along with a four-lane causeway in the Bay (Southern Alignments A1-Shoreline & A2-San Pablo Bay). The cost of each alternative solution ranges from $2.4 billion to $3.3 billion and would involve the acquisition of addition right of way, from 113 to 428 acres, depending on the one selected.

Two options and several alternatives are under consideration. The first option could involve a three-lane contra flow roadway utilizing a Mobile Moveable Barrier (MMB) similar to the one on the Golden Gate Bridge. The second could create a four-lane highway, with part-time or regular full-time 3rd and 4th lanes using shoulders. Both options would have HOV lanes and require widening the Tolay Creek Bridge.

Considered to be the highest priority and the longest portion of the SR 37 included in plan, work on this will begin in 2019 and conclude in 2022 at a cost of $8 million. At the same time, final design work is also scheduled for completion by 2022 at a cost of $12 million. Construction of this segment will be completed by 2025 at cost estimated between $80 to $130 million.

The Transit Authority of Marin is working on a funded Phase 1 study of Sea Level Rise impacts on Segment A1. Phase 2 will look at levee protection alternatives in Segments A1 and A2 – which will be used for possible interim improvements, such as those made when two levees broke Feb. 13, as well as in the ultimate project (for segments A+B California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)/National Environmental Policy Act Review (NEPA) Phase).

Two options have been proposed: 1A utilizes an elevated structure design with a 5.7-mile causeway bridge. 2A, with a hybrid design, would include a three-mile causeway bridge plus a 2.6-mile embankment.

A new memorandum of understanding assigns responsibility for overall project management coordination to the Bay Area Toll Authority with local transportation authorities having a role for the road portion in each county.

For the fourth time in three years, North Bay commuters faced delays and closures due to flooding along the western end of State Route 37.

Starting on Feb. 13 runoff from heavy rains inundated portions of this highway near Novato Creek. The result was a four-day closure of a road which, even when bone dry, is a commuters’ nightmare. Six days later, the rains returned, and on Feb. 26, this major east-west commute route was submerged again. Westbound lanes were back open Saturday afternoon, days ahead of schedule.

But on the same day floods first cut the road, requiring a more than $2 million effort to repair levees and restore the road, an administrative action had begun that could accelerate the adoption and funding of more permanent remedies.

Steve Heminger, the departing executive director of the Bay Area Toll Authority, requested its oversight committee refer a memorandum of understanding to Caltrans and four North Bay county transportation agencies recommending a shift of oversight on future improvements for this often-congested and flood-prone corridor from San Francisco Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission to BATA.

This shift, which on paper appears to be a bureaucratic shuffle, could prove important, officials said, because it shifts oversight from a planning agency to BATA, a collector of tolls from Bay Area bridges, with exception of the Golden Gate Bridge. Given Highway 37 falls under California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) authority, and involves several county transportation committees, having a point agency focused on financing and revenue sourcing responsible for delivering road upgrades could prove vital to getting years of construction projects off drawing boards.

“Until now, we’ve done things as a committee. This transfer of functional responsibility formalizes a new arrangement about who is doing what, and who will obtain and manage resources,” said Suzanne Smith, executive director of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority (SCTA), which signed the MOU on Feb. 2.

What could then be on the horizon are more funding resources for a series of phased improvements to the roadway from Novato to Vallejo included in the Resilient SR 37 program. One of these improvements – raising the road – could get a boost. BATA has toll income to leverage for financing, and it already collects tolls so authorities could get the state to design the project to include a bridge, or elevated causeway, and then collect tolls under BATA authority.

“This makes sense because each county transportation authority would not have the money for comprehensive SR 37 improvements, BATA has financial resources from tolls assessed at seven San Francisco Bay Area bridges that can be allocated for SR 37 upgrades, along with funding from Regional Measure 3 (RM3). “

Her agency received the MOU along with the Napa Transportation Authority (NTA), Transportation Authority of Marin (TAM) and Solano Transportation Authority (STA), each of which had overview of portions of the highway. Under the MOU, each county’s role is to define the various transportation components and projects for their portions of SR 37 and to also help with community outreach.

“It’s a team sport, with BATA serving as the head coach and general corridor manager while also playing a major funding role, and with Caltrans serving as the lead agency for obtaining environmental impact reviews,” Smith added.

Sonoma County District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt said RM 3, a bold, Bay Area region wide traffic relief plan approved by 55 percent of the voters in June 2018, has $300 million allocated to four counties that they can apply to help fund local priorities.