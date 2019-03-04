Kosta Browne Winery in Sebastopol said Friday its wines are safe after water seeped into its facility in the Barlow as a result of heavy rainfall from the atmospheric river. The winery, part of the Duckhorn Wine Co. portfolio, is located on the northeast end of the shopping and eatery complex.

“We do have some water at the winery, but are relieved to report that our vintage 2017 wines are in great condition and are safely tucked away,” Carol Reber, chief marketing officer for Duckhorn, said in an email. Reber said the winery, which was founded 1997, has factored the possibility of flooding into “our winemaking operations and taken every measure possible to safeguard our wines in barrel and bottle.”

The winery sells about 85 percent of its wines directly to consumers. It has had a waiting list as long as 18 months for new customers because it has become a darling of pinot noir aficionados. It produces about 30,000 cases annually.

Last summer, it opened an exclusive tasting room for its customers. Other winery tasting rooms in The Barlow that were affected by the flood include Pax, Friedeman Wines and McPhail.

Contact Bill Swindell at bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.