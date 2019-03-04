This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Eva Bertran has left Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma and is returning to her native Spain. Her last day was Thursday, Feb. 28.

Bertran, who came to the United States in 1986, was part of the original team that helped expand the winery under Gloria Ferrer and her husband, José. For many years, she essentially served as the public face for the winery, which is known for its sparkling wines.

The company was part of the Ferrer’s Freixenet wine empire based in Spain. In August, German-based Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG took ownership control of Freixenet, creating the largest sparkling wine producer in the world.

In her role, Bertran worked as executive vice president at Freixenet. She also had worked as a president of the Sonoma County Vintners and the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers. She served for years on the board of Carneros Wine Alliance.