This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa has partnered with a Spanish winery to create an industry working group to help lower carbon emissions.

The Santa Rosa-based company has teamed with Familia Torres in the campaign to reduce their total carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2045. The effort has been named the International Wineries for Climate Action.

“Our common goal is to move beyond conversations around the urgency of climate change by collaborating on scalable solutions to reduce our global industry’s carbon footprint,” Katie Jackson, senior vice president of corporate responsibility at Jackson Family Wines, said in a statement.

Both wineries have reduced by more than 25 percent their total carbon emissions per bottle since they have started tracking their output.