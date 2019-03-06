This story originally appeared on SonomaNews.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Kovacs Motors has expanded its service department into new space a mile north of the foreign car dealership at 18380 Sonoma Highway.

Kovacs has expanded its enterprise by taking over additional space formerly occupied by Williams Automotive. William Murray’s auto repair shop remains open but has now consolidated into two bays in the back of the building.

Adam Kovacs said that after 15 years in cramped quarters across from Maxwell Village shopping center, his dealership needed more space to expand its service department.

He said that the move had been in the works for six months. “We have been eager to expand our service capabilities and now we can,” he said, adding that they are also looking to hire more mechanics. Kovacs Motors is owned by Adam and run by his ex-wife Evelyn Flores.

Kovacs will expand its detailing operation in the dealership space freed up by the move of the service department.

Kovacs Motors not only services the cars it sells, they also offers tires, alignments, brakes, smog and tune-ups for both foreign and domestic automobiles.

The service department is open from weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours may be added in the spring. Services can be booked online at kovacsmotors.com.