Cindy Pasko has been hired as executive director of The Living Room Center, a crisis day center serving the needs of homeless women and children in Sonoma County.

Pasko brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in addressing homelessness at local, regional, and state levels. As executive director of social services for St. Vincent de Paul, and then while working with the Partnership To End Poverty, located in Oregon, she co-led the formation and launch of the Central Oregon Regional 10 Plan to End Homelessness.

The organization’s announcement stated that during that time, John Kitzhaber, then-governor of Oregon, appointed Pasko to a seat on the Oregon State Ending Homelessness Action Council where she served for three years.

“Cindy brings a sensational array of skill, experience, and forward-thinking leadership to The Living Room” stated Karen FitzGerald, board chairwoman. “I truly believe our community will see an impact from the work Cindy, staff, and volunteers are doing.”