In the latest move by vintners of ultrapremium wine into aluminum cans as a way to reach younger consumers with more portable packaging, Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates, one of the largest producers in the U.S., on Tuesday said it acquired California Central Coast brand Alloy Wine Works from Field Recording.

Sales of canned wine grew 43 percent in the U.S. for the 12 months ending in mid-2018, Vintage noted in the announcement, pointing to a CNBC story. Still, cans are a small part of overall wine sales, but Allow is ranked No. 8 in sales of canned wine priced at over $10. The brand has labels such as Everyday Rose, Everyday Red, chardonnay and pinot noir plus limited selections Book Club sauvignon blanc, Antipasto sangiovese and Pacific Bloom Sangria.



Continued production of the brand will be led by Field Recording founder and winemaker Andrew Jones plus Josh Phelps, winemaker for Grounded Wine Co. The son of Napa Valley legend Joseph Phelps, he started Grounded Wine in 2017, and its national sales are handled by Vintage.