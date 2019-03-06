Two popular Santa Rosa restaurants destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires are back — only not in their original spots.

Dennis and Ann Tussey this week plan to reopen their Sweet T's restaurant in a former Denny’s restaurant in Windsor. And in May, Stark Reality Restaurants said it intends to reopen its flagship brand, Willi's Wine Bar, in the former Carmen's Burger Bar spot at the corner of Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway.

Read more from North Bay Business Journal sister publication Sonoma Magazine about the Sweet T's reopening and the road toward bringing back Willi's Wine Bar.