Tarek Salaway has been named senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Marin-Sonoma service area, according to a March 8 announcement from Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

Salaway started on Feb. 14, allowing time to transition into the role vacated by Judy Coffey, who retired on March 1. Salaway, who has more than 22 years of leadership experience in multiple health systems, comes to Kaiser from south Orange County, where he spent nearly four years with Providence-St. Joseph Health serving as CEO of its Mission Hospital campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach.

The Southern California native previously served in key leadership roles at Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Southern California.

But Salaway is no stranger to Northern California. Earlier in his career, he served as administrative director of Cardiovascular and Neuroscience Services at Stanford Health Care at Stanford University Medical Center. Salaway’s new position marks his first time overseeing a managed care health system.

“Kaiser is different from the other models of care I’ve been in at Stanford and USC and at Mission-St. Joseph Health,” Salaway told the Business Journal. “One of the things I’m still learning, but am really impressed by, is we have so much robust information about our patients. And that means that we have way more resources here to really look at how we do prevention with our patients. So that is a very different framework in terms of how you approach your patient-care model.”

Throughout his career, Salaway has led teams focused on improvement of clinical quality and safety performance, achieving benchmark performance in reducing hospital-acquired infections, C-section rates for Maternal Child Health services, and time-to-treatment for stroke and hospital readmission rates, according to Kaiser’s announcement.

While overseeing Mission, the hospital achieved overall improved market position, along with strong brand affinity and reputation positioning, according to Kaiser.

“We accelerated our performance and quality to the point where we achieved designation by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top three hospitals in Orange County, and in the top seven in all of Southern California,” Salaway told the Business Journal. “That really skyrocketed (from the prior year), and was a boost to morale. … Those things are important to me.”

In addition to his professional experience, Salaway has served on numerous community boards to help ensure access to care for the vulnerable and marginalized. Those boards include the federally qualified Camino Health Centers, People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN), and the Multicultural Health Coalition, according to the announcement.

Salaway holds several degrees from the University of Washington: A Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree, Master of Public Health (MPH) degree with an emphasis in Epidemiology and Health Services, and Master of Arts in International Relations. He holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Political Science and French Literature from the University of California, San Diego.

