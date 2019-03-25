North Bay professionals news: Share a Splash Wine, NutriCern and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Ondine Chattan will become winemaker at Share a Splash Wine Co., initially founded as Cannonball Wine Company, taking over for founding winemaker Dennis Hill. Lynne Chao will also assist in winemaking, the winery stated. Chao will serve as production manager under Chattan.

The Healdsburg-based winery offers brands such as Cannonball, ELEVEN by Cannonball, Angels & Cowboys New Zealand’s award-winning Astrolabe Wines and High Dive Napa Valley.

Chattan brings with her over 20 years of winemaking experience from wineries such as Ridge, Cline and Geyser Peak.

—

George Kuhn has been hired by NutriCern of Sebastopol as its head of strategic sales and commercialization.

The company stated that NutriCern is a technology platform providing personalized nutritional information though its groundbreaking app, EatRx.

A CPG food and beverage 30-year veteran, his background includes vice president of sales with Revive Kombucha as well as heading up sales strategy for KeVita, O.N.E. Coconut Water, Naked Juice and IZZE.

“George’s ability and desire to strategically analyze challenges and identify growth opportunities for emerging brands will provide a tremendous contribution to NutriCern”, stated Debbie McAfee, CEO of NutriCern. “He will be a welcome force in achieving the company’s ambitious vision and goals.”

—

Holly Dawson has been hired as public information officer for Napa Valley College.

Dawson recently served as executive director of Leadership Napa Valley, a program focused on strengthening our community by developing, involving, inspiring and informing current and future leaders in Napa County.

For the last ten years, she worked as an independent contractor with a focus on marketing, communications, strategic partnerships, content development, and project management. She worked with a number of businesses and nonprofits in the Valley, including Arts Council Napa Valley, City of Napa, Connolly Ranch, First 5 Napa County, Land Trust of Napa County, Napa Chamber of Commerce, Napa Valley College Foundation, Napa Learns, Oxbow Public Market, Queen of the Valley Medical Foundation, and Sustainable Napa County.

Dawson first moved to Napa in 2000 as the opening marketing director for Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food & the Arts. Previously, she worked in senior positions in marketing and communications for KQED television and radio and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and in San Francisco politics.

—

Chris Paul has joined the San Francisco and Larkspur team of Burnham Benefits Insurance Services as a consultant.

He most recently he served as the Northern California Managing Director and Team Leader for Crystal & Co. in San Francisco. Paul’s experience includes working with numerous carrier partners such as Met Life, HealthNet and United HealthCare, the company stated.

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services is a privately held, full-service strategic employee benefits consulting, and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California, with seven offices throughout the state.

—

María L. Villagómez, M.A., M.A.Ed., dean of language arts, educational support and learning technologies at Napa Valley College, was named 2019 Latina of Influence by Hispanic Lifestyle.

She joined NVC’s faculty in 2000 and developed new curriculum for the Spanish for Heritage Speaker’s program including an associate of arts degree for Spanish majors locally and statewide, the college stated.

Previously, Villagómez’s consulted on Spanish standardized exams for educational testing services and served as a scoring leader for the PRAXIS exam, a state-mandated exam for potential Spanish teachers as well as scoring for the Spanish AP exams.