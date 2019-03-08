The North Bay’s unemployment rate for January ticked up from December across the six-county region.

The state employment development department said it plans to release February results later this month after it completes a benchmarking process in coordination with the federal government.

SONOMA COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.3 percent in January 2019, up from a revised 2.6 percent in December 2018, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.2 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8 percent for California and 4.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs only in the farming sector, with all other industries flat or down.

MARIN COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.7 percent in January 2019, up from a revised 2.2 percent in December 2018, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.6 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8 percent for California and 4.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in the professional and business services sector, and remained flat in financial activities. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and educational and health services.

NAPA COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4 percent in January 2019, up from a revised 3.2 percent in December 2018, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.9 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8 percent for California and 4.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs only in the farming sector, with all other industries flat or down.

SOLANO COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.7 percent in January 2019, up from a revised 3.8 percent in December 2018, and above the year-ago estimate of 4.5 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8 percent for California and 4.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in the professional and business services industry, as well as in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services.

MENDOCINO COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 5.2 percent in January 2019, up from 4.2 percent in December 2018.

The county added jobs in local government and the information sector. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; transportation, warehousing and utilities; and local government.

LAKE COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 6.6 percent in January 2019, up from 5.6 percent in December 2018.

The county added jobs in the information sector and local government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and mining, logging and construction.