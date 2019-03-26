Sean McDonald, Bahar Ozgur and Ricardo Villagomez have joined the commercial banking team in leadership roles, and three in North Bay retail banking were promoted, Bank of Marin announced.

McDonald is vice president and relationship manager for Santa Rosa. Ozgur assumed the role of vice president and relationship manager for Marin County. Villagomez is vice president and portfolio manager for Napa.

McDonald has more than 13 years of experience in relationship-focused commercial banking, the bank stated. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Sonoma State University.

Ozgur has worked in the financial industry in the North Bay for more than 10 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in economics from Hunter College in New York City and her MBA from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, where she majored in finance.

Villagomez has almost 15 years of banking experience with several institutions across the Bay Area, most recently in commercial banking, with a background in wine-related lending. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

In addition, the bank announced other shifts in responsibilities in its retail banking area. David Short, formerly branch manager in Novato, has been promoted to Sonoma County regional manager. Danielle Phillips, formerly Sausalito branch manager, is now downtown San Rafael branch manager, and Tamara Ressler is now manager of the bank’s two Novato branches.

With assets of $2.5 billion, Bank of Marin has 23 offices in San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties.