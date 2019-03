Alice, Salesforce Essentials, and Redwood Credit Union are bringing the Growth Tour to the North Bay on Wednesday.

The program on March 27 from 1-6 p.m. includes topics centered on the top needs for small business owners in the region — customer acquisition, managing your money, technology and marketing, according to its announcement. Organizers stated plans call for hosting 400 business owners “to connect with each other and resources critical to their business."

Scheduled speakers include Meredith Schmidt, Salesforce, Executive Vice President and CEO of Essentials and SMB; Marie Rosecrans, Salesforce Senior Vice President of SMB Marketing; Letitia Hanke, ARS Roofing and Solar, founder and CEO; Javier Gomez-Espana, Apple, business development manager; Elizabeth Gore, Alice (HelloAlice.com), president and chairwoman, and Rebuild NorthBay Foundation, volunteer board chair; Henry Hansel, Hansel Auto Group, president; Pamela Chanter, Sonoma County Economic Development Board, chairman; Sonu Chandi, Chandi Hospitality Group, president and CEO; Jesse Katz, Devil Proof Vineyards, Aperture Cellars and J. Katz Wine Consulting, founder and winemaker; Skip Brand, Healdsburg Running Company, founder: Ozzy Jimenez, Noble Folk and Moustache Baked Goods, CEO: Robert Eyler, Sonoma State University, School of Extended and International Education and Professor of Economics, dean.

Growth Tour will benefit Rebuild NorthBay Foundation, an organization committed to the long-term rebuilding of Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties after the wildfires of 2018.

Featured partners include Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County; Rebuild NorthBay Foundation; Santa Rosa Metro Chamber; Sonoma County Alliance; Sonoma County Economic Development Board; and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.