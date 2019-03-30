The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Ethan Harkleroad, CPA, has joined Brotemarkle Davis & Co. of Napa Valley. The accountant will join the firm’s audit team. He previously worked in San Diego, where he held roles in both public and private accounting.

Also, Nathan Panek, will be joining the administrative staff at Brotemarkle. He is a graduate of San Jose State with a degree in advertising. The firm’s announcement stated he changed careers and relocated in 2015 from Colorado to the Napa Valley where he has been working in the wine industry and at his family vineyard.

­—

Joe Bermudez, CPA, has been named a partner in Santa Rosa public accounting firm Dal Poggetto & Company, LLP. He has over eight years of experience in providing assurance and income tax services to a diverse group of clients located throughout the North Bay Area, with a particular emphasis in the commercial real estate, craft beverage and wine industries and not-for-profit organizations.

He is a member of the AICPA and the California Society of CPAs.

­—

Erika Boulding is the new manager of Redwood Credit Union’s San Francisco branch at 1390 Market Street. The branch itself is also new, having just moved from its former office space, also in Fox Plaza at 1390 Market Street.

Prior to joining RCU, Boulding was a branch manager for more than three years with Unify Financial Credit Union, and a branch manager and assistant vice president for more than six years with U.S. Bank. RCU’s announcement stated that she began her career in finance 20 years ago as a teller, then member service representative, assistant branch manager, and ultimately branch manager.

­—

Susan Dechant has joined Terra Firma Global Partners as an associate and will serve home buyers, home sellers and investors throughout Sonoma County. For the past 15 years, the firm stated, she has managed and operated her family’s investments, businesses and properties in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Coast.

She is a real estate agent and earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Sonoma State University.

­—

Curt Smith recently joined SCORE North Coast, the nonprofit that provides free business consulting and low-cost workshops to local business owners and entrepreneurs, as a mentor to local business owners and entrepreneurs. Smith’s business career includes over 27 years of experience as an institutional investor and consultant for high net worth, state and local public pension plans, and defined benefit plans. He has an MBA from University of San Francisco in finance and marketing management.

Ruth Tucker Bogart also joined SCORE as a mentor. The group stated she has over 50 years of experience in software development and education. Bogart served as the director of Information Systems for Admissions and Financial Aid at Dartmouth College and vice president for Educational Software for True BASIC, Inc. She later formed her own sole proprietorship, Zeta Data, for software development and database consulting..

Bogart holds a B.S. in mathematics and an M.S. in computer information systems. She has been active as a volunteer and board member in several nonprofit organizations, including domestic violence agencies, California state parks, her homeowners’ association, and a local food pantry.

­—

Halley Cloud has joined Petaluma Health Care District as its community health program manager.