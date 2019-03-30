s
North Bay professionals news from Brotemarkle Davis, Dal Pogetto, Redwood Credit Union and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 29, 2019, 7:07PM

Ethan Harkleroad, CPA, has joined Brotemarkle Davis & Co. of Napa Valley. The accountant will join the firm’s audit team. He previously worked in San Diego, where he held roles in both public and private accounting.

Also, Nathan Panek, will be joining the administrative staff at Brotemarkle. He is a graduate of San Jose State with a degree in advertising. The firm’s announcement stated he changed careers and relocated in 2015 from Colorado to the Napa Valley where he has been working in the wine industry and at his family vineyard.

Joe Bermudez, CPA, has been named a partner in Santa Rosa public accounting firm Dal Poggetto & Company, LLP. He has over eight years of experience in providing assurance and income tax services to a diverse group of clients located throughout the North Bay Area, with a particular emphasis in the commercial real estate, craft beverage and wine industries and not-for-profit organizations.

He is a member of the AICPA and the California Society of CPAs.

Erika Boulding is the new manager of Redwood Credit Union’s San Francisco branch at 1390 Market Street. The branch itself is also new, having just moved from its former office space, also in Fox Plaza at 1390 Market Street.

Prior to joining RCU, Boulding was a branch manager for more than three years with Unify Financial Credit Union, and a branch manager and assistant vice president for more than six years with U.S. Bank. RCU’s announcement stated that she began her career in finance 20 years ago as a teller, then member service representative, assistant branch manager, and ultimately branch manager.

Susan Dechant has joined Terra Firma Global Partners as an associate and will serve home buyers, home sellers and investors throughout Sonoma County. For the past 15 years, the firm stated, she has managed and operated her family’s investments, businesses and properties in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Coast.

She is a real estate agent and earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Sonoma State University.

Curt Smith recently joined SCORE North Coast, the nonprofit that provides free business consulting and low-cost workshops to local business owners and entrepreneurs, as a mentor to local business owners and entrepreneurs. Smith’s business career includes over 27 years of experience as an institutional investor and consultant for high net worth, state and local public pension plans, and defined benefit plans. He has an MBA from University of San Francisco in finance and marketing management.

Ruth Tucker Bogart also joined SCORE as a mentor. The group stated she has over 50 years of experience in software development and education. Bogart served as the director of Information Systems for Admissions and Financial Aid at Dartmouth College and vice president for Educational Software for True BASIC, Inc. She later formed her own sole proprietorship, Zeta Data, for software development and database consulting..

Bogart holds a B.S. in mathematics and an M.S. in computer information systems. She has been active as a volunteer and board member in several nonprofit organizations, including domestic violence agencies, California state parks, her homeowners’ association, and a local food pantry.

Halley Cloud has joined Petaluma Health Care District as its community health program manager.

She previously served as health outreach manager for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in Washington, D.C.

She will manage the community outreach and partner collaboration, coordinating and overseeing district’s Community Health Initiative of the Petaluma Area, Cloud will also manage the district’s programs, grants and sponsorships benefiting the area’s nonprofits, and she leads its grant application efforts to secure additional funding.

Cloud received her Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of California, San Diego.

Mark R. DeSaulnier has been hired by the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts as its new director of marketing DeSaulnier will start June 1, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit stated.

He served as the executive director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir from 2012 to 2019. The center stated that DeSaulnier launched the International Interfaith Gospel Music Conference held at the Oakland Convention Center, which brought together over 400 voices from around the world for a three-day conference and mass choir concert.

In 2017, he brought the choir together with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus for the Lavender Pen Tour, taking both choirs through five states in the South including Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and the Carolinas. In fall 2018, he completed a feature length documentary titled “One Voice, the Story of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir” which received its premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival, the center’s announcement stated.

Together with its resident companies, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year. It is owned and operated by the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation.

Kasey Wade, a member of the Ag/Natural Resource Department faculty at Santa Rosa Junior College, has been elected chairwoman of The Friends of Lake Sonoma (FOLS), a volunteer organization that supports educational and interpretive programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Lake Sonoma Recreation Area.

Wade was elected to a one-year term, along with new vice chairman, Rick Herbert, who runs Lake Sonoma Marina; new treasurer, Joe Brandt, co-owner of Brandt Insurance in Healdsburg; and returning secretary, Mark Thayer, a Cloverdale civic leader.

After earning a degree in recreation administration from Chico State, Wade actually began her career with the USACE during construction of the Warm Springs Dam. She was one of the first rangers to give tours to park visitors, explaining construction of the dam, and continued to work for the Corps for 19 years, also spending time at Englebright Dam and Stanislaus River Parks.

Phoebe Brookbank, sales associate with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, has earned membership in the company’s 2018 International Diamond Society. The firm’s announced stated that level is achieved by only the top 15 percent of all sales persons worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system. She serves clients in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Brookbank has lived in Sonoma since 1999. She earned a master of Fine Arts degree in painting from California College of the Arts and worked for years in nonprofit fund raising.

Gail Theller, who was CEO of Community Action Marin for 47 years, has been named a member of the board of directors of Autistry Studios, a San Rafael-based therapeutic and educational makerspace providing programs and services to autistic teens and adults. The nonprofit recently added the Autistry Comprehensive Adult Program addressing the specific and individual needs of autistic adults in the areas of education, vocation, life skills and physical fitness, according to a press release. The program is supported by the Golden Gate Regional Center.