Empire College in Santa Rosa has designed a new 12-month, part-time paralegal certificate program

The college stated the program is tailored for those with previous college education and/or office work experience and prepares graduates to assume positions as paralegals or administrative support staff in a law office.

The new program fully complies with the paralegal education requirements of the California Business and Professions Code § 6450, et seq., as does the 18-month specialized associate degree in paralegal studies program that Empire College has offered for many years.

Classes at Empire College (707-546-4000, empcol.edu) are taught by practicing paralegals or attorneys.

­—

Sonoma State University stated that on April 5 its president, Judy K. Sakaki, will sign “the President’s Climate Leadership Commitment,” a comprehensive roadmap for mitigating and adapting to a changing climate by reducing carbon emissions as well as “integrating sustainability into education curriculum, expanding research efforts and public reporting and creating and revising an action plan.”

The signing will take place at the beginning of the 14th annual Sustainable Enterprise Conference to be held at Sonoma State. More than 300 educational, business, government and community leaders from throughout the North Bay are expected to attend the one-day conference, which this year will focus on “pathways to economic, social and environmental resilience.”

Under the principles of the agreement, the university stated, it will be committing to adopting “a Climate Action Plan that calls for achieving carbon neutrality for electricity-powered campus operations by 2045, as already required under SB100, which then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law last year. The commitment calls for integrating sustainability and resilience into curriculum and research. The university also will be committing to self-identified target dates including completing a baseline inventory of Sonoma State’s carbon footprint by year one and writing a Climate Action Plan by year three that includes committing to a date for achieving complete carbon neutrality.”

The signing ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. in Seawolf Plaza outside the SSU Student Center. The conference will begin immediately following. Speakers during the day will include state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa; Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore; Elizabeth Brown, president of the Sonoma County Foundation; Dr. Greg Sarris, SSU Professor and Tribal Chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria; and Dr. Richard Heinberg, author and senior fellow at the Post Carbon Institute in Corvallis, Oregon.

Conference sponsors include the North Bay Business Journal, Belfor Disaster Recovery, Alliant Insurance, Traditional Medicinals, Sonoma Clean Power, Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART), Hello Alice, West Coast Solar, CSAA Insurance, Friends of SMART, California Community Lender, Westcoast Solar Energy, Ygrene Energy, Trope Group, Beneficial State Bank, Taylor Engineering, TrueBeck Construction, Sonoma Sustainable Tourism, Sonoma Raceway and VenturePad Marin.

—

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) carried its 100,000 bicyclist on March 14, the commuter rail services stated.

“The bicycling community has been very supportive, taking their bikes on board as part of their daily commute and for recreation,” said SMART Chairman Gary Phillips. “To help celebrate this milestone, our conductors will be handing out passes good for free train trips to cyclists on board as our way of saying ‘thank you’ and so they can share their SMART train experience with their friends and families.”

SMART, the Bay Area’s newest transit system, recently celebrated carrying its 1 millionth rider, after operating for just over a year. SMART is slated to open its Larkspur extension in late 2019, and plans to add two more two-car trains to its fleet this spring. Work is also underway on two new stations in Larkspur and in downtown Novato. SMART is also working on extending further north to Windsor by the end of 2021.