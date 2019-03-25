North Bay leases & sales: March 25, 2019

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate lease and sale transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

5,583sf at 1099 D St., #100, San Rafael; office, extension; San Rafael Police Department; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Kniesche Family LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Feb. 13

1,413sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #12, Novato; industrial; Marin Staging Company; na; Commercial Blvd. LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 28

1,173sf at 1099 D Street, Penthouse E, San Rafael; office, extension; David Torres & Joann Whittington Family Therapy; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Kniesche Family LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 22

900sf at 190 Donahue St., #160-F, Sausalito; retail; Henry Kim & Rene Kim; Brian Keegan of K&C; Marin Gateway GARP LLC; na; Jan. 10

SOLANO COUNTY

2,285sf at 1180 Horizon Drive, #F, Fairfield; industrial; Saul Sandoval; Allan Montonen of K&C; Piet Van De Velde; Allan Montonen of K&C; Feb. 5

SONOMA COUNTY

36,296sf at 1145 Kittyhawk Blvd., Windsor; industrial; Vintage Wine Estates; Mike Flitner & Kevin Doran of K&C; 1145 Kittyhawk Blvd. LLC; Kevin Doran & Brian Keegan of K&C; March 14

6,865sf at 411 King St., Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma County Transportation Authority; Kevin Doran of K&C; James Ratto; na; Oct. 10

3,380sf at 1180 Holm Road, #E1, Petaluma; industrial; Magex Logistics Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Roger Nelson Revocable Trust; Russs Mayer & James Manley of K&C; Feb. 4

3,150sf at 7700 Old Redwood Hwy #A, D & E, Cotati; industrial & office; PDS Vacations LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Andover LLC; Alex Provost & Payton Kelly of True Real Estate Partners; Feb. 1

2,402sf at 1180 Holm Road, #C, Petaluma; industrial; American Chiller Service; Russ Mayer of K&C; Roger J. Nelson Revocable Trust; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 14

2,386sf at 141 Stony Circle, #210, Santa Rosa; office; Jordan Rodman; na; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Oct. 22

2,291sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #101-111, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Goff, Thomas & Company CPA; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Jan. 1

2,211sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd. #105 and 107, Rohnert Park; office; Innovein Inc.; Allison Hoffmann of T3 Realty Advisors; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Feb. 1

1,949sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B-204, Santa Rosa; office; Duffy’s Napa Valley Rehab LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Dec. 11

1,920sf at 3620 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Farm Fresh Clothing Co. LLC; Erlina Othman of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina Othman of K&C; Jan. 30

1,645sf at 7646 Bell Road, Windsor; office; Universal Alarm; na; Douglas Henry; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 15

1,551sf at 1001-1007 McClelland Drive, Windsor; retail; Corks & Taps; Annette Cooper of K&C; Robert Stewart et al; na; March 15

1,510sf at 963 Transport Way, #12, Petaluma; industrial; Mike’s Welding; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Nanrob Properties; Sara Wann of K&C; Dec. 20

1,400sf at 7794 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; CA Embroidery Design; Russ Mayer of K&C; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 14