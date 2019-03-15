(1 of ) In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, first row centre, laughs during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London, Thursday March 14, 2019. Britain's Parliament has voted to seek a delay of the country's departure from the European Union, a move that will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of March 29. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP)
(2 of ) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Britain's Parliament voted Thursday to seek a delay of the country's departure from the European Union, a move that will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of March 29. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
(3 of ) Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters react outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit, just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union. The House of Commons voted by 412-202 in favor of seeking to postpone the U.K.'s departure for at least three months beyond the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(5 of ) In this grab taken from video, MPs announce the result of the Brexit vote where the motion to allow Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May to request a one-off extension ending June 30 was passed by 412 votes to 202, in London, Thursday March 14, 2019. (House of Commons/PA via AP)
(7 of ) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
(9 of ) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waves as she leaves 10 Downing street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
(10 of ) Pro-Brexit supportes protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(11 of ) Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond arrives at Downing Street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. In a tentative first step toward ending months of political deadlock, British lawmakers voted Wednesday to block the country from leaving the European Union without a divorce agreement, triggering an attempt to delay that departure, currently due to take place on March 29. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(12 of ) Britain's Chief Whip Julian Smith arrives at Downing Street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. In a tentative first step toward ending months of political deadlock, British lawmakers voted Wednesday to block the country from leaving the European Union without a divorce agreement, triggering an attempt to delay that departure, currently due to take place on March 29. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(13 of ) A cleaner works in Downing Street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. In a tentative first step toward ending months of political deadlock, British lawmakers voted Wednesday to block the country from leaving the European Union without a divorce agreement, triggering an attempt to delay that departure, currently due to take place on March 29.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(16 of ) An anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporter, right, stands next to pro-Brexit supported holding a banner outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(17 of ) An European Union flags is reflected on the ground as a woman jogs on a rainy day outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 14, 2019. In a tentative first step toward ending months of political deadlock, British lawmakers voted Wednesday to block the country from leaving the European Union without a divorce agreement, triggering an attempt to delay that departure, currently due to take place on March 29. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
(18 of ) Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, center, arrives in Downing street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(19 of ) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waves as she leaves 10 Downing street in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
(20 of ) An anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporter, left, plays a guitar as she's surrounded by UKIP pro-Brexit supporters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(21 of ) Effigies of British politicians from left, Prime Minister Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are driven on a truck by anti-Brexit, remain in the European Union supporters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(22 of ) Anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(23 of ) In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, first row second right, listens as MPs give the result of the vote during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London, Thursday March 14, 2019. Britain's Parliament has voted to seek a delay of the country's departure from the European Union, a move that will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of March 29. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP)
(24 of ) Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters shout at an anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporter opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit, just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union. The House of Commons voted by 412-202 in favor of seeking to postpone the U.K.'s departure for at least three months beyond the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(25 of ) A bus drives past as an anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporter holds an illuminated European flag whilst protesting opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit, just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union. The House of Commons voted by 413-202 in favor of seeking to postpone the U.K.'s departure for at least three months beyond the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
(27 of ) In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Speaker of the House John Bercow, centre, talks, during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London, Thursday March 14, 2019. Britain's Parliament has voted to seek a delay of the country's departure from the European Union, a move that will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of March 29. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP)
(31 of ) A European Union flag blows in the wind, caught on the branches of a tree near Parliament in London, Friday, March 15, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to pull off an against-the-odds rescue for her European Union divorce deal, after Parliament voted to postpone Brexit to avert a chaotic U.K. departure in two weeks. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(32 of ) A wreath layed by Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn at New Zealand House in London, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days," as authorities detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(35 of ) A young demonstrator holds a banner from multi-faith group 'Turn to Love' during a vigil at New Zealand House in London, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days," as authorities detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(38 of ) Youngsters take part in a student climate protest in Parliament Square, London, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide plan to skip class Friday in protest over their governments' failure to act against global warming. The coordinated 'school strike' was inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)