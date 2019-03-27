Packaging: Eco vs. economics

Many ecologically minded North Bay food and beverage businesses are struggling with how to package their products in an environmentally friendly way without incurring high costs or passing them on to consumers.

Efforts towards sustainability in packaging are not only limited by the potential impact on their bottom line, but also concerns over ensuring a product survives the journey from the field or farm to the shelf, according to George Kuhn, founder and principal at Sonoma FoodBev Solutions, which provides sales, strategy and other services.

“When the slightest amount of error gets into a package, that product can deteriorate or the flavor will be impacted,” Kuhn, who spent two decades working at Pepsi Co., said of the potential risk posed by sustainably sourced food packaging.

Healdsburg’s own Truett-Hurst Inc. winery proved a cautionary tale when in 2014 retailers blamed its plastic-lined cardboard “PaperBoy” wine bottles for spoilage, causing the company to post significant losses.

Kuhn noted that even if smaller businesses invest time and resources into the creation of effective, sustainable packaging, large retailers stocking the products often demand specific, attractive display packaging.

Customer demand is not yet driving companies to change their practices, according to Bill Kerr, creative director at Santa Rosa-based Vertical Brand Development, which works with food and beverage clients.

“Consumer behavior isn’t … making it necessary for companies to innovate and invest in the environmental initiatives in the way that they should in 2019,” Kerr said.

Sebastopol-based Traditional Medicinals is a study in packaging ideals meeting market forces.

The company makes herbal tea and other supplements, and, while it is committed to decreasing the impact of its packaging and overall environmental footprint, economic and practical concerns continue to create snags, according to the company’s Sustainability Manager Benjamin Couch.

Couch said packaging was the second largest contributor to the company’s carbon footprint, adding they were working towards a zero waste goal but had not yet found a way around certain issues like plastic to individually wrap its teabags.

“We have to have really high oxygen and moisture barriers,” Couch said. Each teabag is packaged with an outer paper layer and inner plastic layer, necessary to ensure the herbs and oils inside remained viable from the time they are harvested to when they are used, he added.

While the company was working with outside firms developing sustainably sourced overwrap, Couch said it was not developed enough or sufficiently cost effective for Traditional Medicinals to use yet.

“If we wanted to replace our existing overwrap with a more renewable one that would mean having a plan that would replace it in an economic way at our scale,” Couch said, noting that financial concerns were only part of the problem.

The company is committed to not using genetically modified organisms, Couch said, and many of the materials that might replace the plastic come from GMOs.

Even concerns over thickness come into play he added, noting that the thinness of the current plastic wrap allowed the bags to run smoothly through the company’s packaging machines, another hurdle for compostable or recyclable materials.

However, when it comes to finding ways to economically and practically embraces sustainable packaging, there are success stories. One San Francisco-based chocolate and health food company, Alter Eco, worked with a collaborative of Northern California CEOs and business leaders called OSC2 dedicated to sustainable food solutions to create a fully compostable pouch for the quinoa it sells.