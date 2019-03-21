Sutter Health and Anthem Blue Cross have reached an agreement that will allow Blue Cross Medi-Cal, health maintenance organization and preferred-provider organization users to continue receiving care via Sutter Health facilities and doctors, Sutter announced Wednesday.

The agreement will remain in place through Dec. 31, 2022, Sutter said in a news release.

“Sutter Health is pleased that we have reached a multiyear agreement with Anthem Blue Cross that provides patients with access to Sutter Health’s high quality integrated network while keeping care affordable,” Sutter Health CEO Sarah Krevans said in a statement.

On Feb. 1 this year, about 20,000 Northern California patients were left scrambling to find new doctors as negotiations continued.

Anthem Blue Cross officials told The Bee last month that patients had been alerted started in December and January that they would be shifted. Thousands more Anthem Blue Cross customers would also have been required to find new providers as of April 1 had this agreement not been reached.

“We are pleased to continue working with Sutter to make healthcare simpler and more accessible...," said Anthem Blue Cross President Brian Ternan in the news release. " We value the relationships we have with the providers in our network, which are important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve.”

Medi-Cal members whose coverage was affected can call the toll-free line on the back of their Anthem ID cards or visit www.sutterhealth.org/for-patients/anthem for more detailed information on transitioning care.

Sutter has 24 hospitals and provides care to more than 3 million patients.

The Bee’s Cathie Anderson contributed to this report.