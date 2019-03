Sonoma State University has a new leader for graduate and executive education programs in the School of Business and Economics, the Rohnert Park-based institution announced Friday.

Soo Haylett was promoted to executive director of the programs after a nationwide search to replace John Stayton, who moved into consulting and managing his family business.

Haylett's expertise includes team leadership, graduate education, experiential learning, innovation and entrepreneurship, operations and budgeting, systems design, and continuous improvement, according to the university.

She was the manager for all the school's professional, executive and wine MBA programs. She has experience in education, sustainability, entrepreneurship and project management. Prior to joining the school, she developed and led programs for Venture Greenhouse, a San Rafael-based business incubator that closed in 2015; consulted for San Rafael-based Autodesk and for San Francisco’s Department of the Environment; and managed projects and teams for MarketWatch and Dow Jones.

Haylett’s new responsibilities as executive director include leadership and development of professional, executive and wine MBA programs and wine business certificates, student and alumni engagement, faculty collaboration, and community impact.

“Soo Haylett’s collaborative and inclusive approach with faculty, staff, and students, commitment to excellence in student learning and program development, and data-driven approach to decision-making make her an excellent fit for the trajectory and goals of the SBE’s Graduate & Executive Programs,” said Karen Thompson, interim school dean, in the announcement.

Haylett's statement: “I am passionate about supporting people in gaining the education and self-transformation necessary to bring a positive impact in the world, and look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, and alumni to grow our graduate and executive programs.”

Haylett received her MBA in sustainable enterprise from Dominican University of California.