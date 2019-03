In the midst of a winter season with more rain than typical and vineyards only now beginning to awake, Marin County bested its tourism-focused rivals Napa and Sonoma counties in February, according to hotel revenue and occupancy data released Friday.

Marin’s average occupancy rate for the month was 72.9 percent, a 4.4 percent increase over the same month in 2018, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.

Napa’s occupancy rate for the same month, at 66.2 percent, was a 1.3 percent decline over the same month the year before.

Sonoma’s occupancy rate declined in the double-digit area. Part of that is the influence of the October 2017 wildfires, which destroyed thousands of homes and in the aftermath. Survivors sought hotel rooms for months, driving up occupancy rates through the first part of 2018.

Revenues were also influenced by that disaster. Sonoma’s decline in February of 14.7 percent from a year before the largest drop in the North Bay. Napa’s monthly revenue was up by 4.2 percent, but Marin’s gain was almost 15 percent.

The two-month revenue picture showed Solano, Marin and Napa counties were ahead of the pace last year, but Sonoma declined.