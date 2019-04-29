Ernest Wuethrich, 39, accessibility program manager for PM Design Group, is one of North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Notable quote: As a CASp and accessibility program manager, I have had the opportunity to bring disabled access to the next generation of design and build professionals.

Next professional goal: Being involved with an architecture firm with a presence across multiple states, requires me to stay up to date with numerous building codes and standards related to accessibility. My next pursuit is the Registered Accessibility Specialist certification for the state of Texas.

Best place to work outside of your office: As an accessibility inspector, I do spend a fair amount of time on the road. I’ve completed quite a few reports in hotel rooms, Starbucks coffee shops and airplanes.

First job: When I was 16 years old, I was a Togo’s sandwich maker in Santa Clara.

Last vacation: Family trip to Maui in December 2018 with my wife, Sarah Wuethrich; son, Oliver (9); and daughter, Quincy (5).

Favorite book: “Kitchen Confidential,” by Anthony Bourdain

Social media you most use: Instagram/Facebook

Favorite after-work drink: Pellegrino

Education: Bachelor of Science, landscape architecture, University of California Davis,