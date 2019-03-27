Sutter Health | Aetna on Tuesday announced that Stanford Health Care has joined its network of health care providers.

The Sutter Health | Aetna network will include Stanford Hospital, as well as more than 1,500 specialists and nearly 200 primary care physicians across Stanford Medicine located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including physicians from University Healthcare Alliance and ValleyCare Physicians Associates, according to the press release.

Sutter has 24 hospitals and provides care to more than 3 million patients. In the region, Sutter operates Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo and Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport.

All Sutter Health | Aetna joint-venture members will have access to Stanford Health Care services and an updated provider directory as of April 1.

“The inclusion of Stanford Health Care, with its physicians from across Stanford Medicine, to our high-quality network will not only expand the provider network for our plan sponsors and members, but also provide access to another highly ranked health care system,” said Steve Wigginton, Sutter Health | Aetna CEO. “We look forward to working with Stanford Health Care as we continue building a highly connected network that is easy to access and easy to understand for consumers.”

As a teaching institution, Stanford Health Care is developing new procedures and therapies in areas such as cancer treatment, neuroscience, surgery, cardiovascular medicine and organ transplants, according to the release.

Sutter Health and Aetna announced plans in June 2017 to launch a jointly owned health plan, bringing together Sutter Health’s network of physicians and hospitals with Aetna’s health plan, data, analytics and health information technology expertise.