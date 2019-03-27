(1 of ) FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, Edwin Hardeman, right, leaves a federal courthouse with his wife, Mary, in San Francisco. A jury in federal court in San Francisco has concluded that Roundup weed killer was a substantial factor in the California man's cancer. The unanimous verdict in the case of 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, came in a trial that plaintiffs' attorneys said could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits against Roundup's manufacturer, agribusiness giant Monsanto. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(2 of ) Edwin Hardeman, left, adjusts his umbrella next to his wife Mary after leaving a federal courthouse in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. A jury in federal court in San Francisco will decide whether Roundup weed killer caused Hardeman's cancer in a trial that started Monday that plaintiffs' attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(3 of ) Edwin Hardeman leaves a federal courthouse in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(4 of ) Edwin Hardeman crosses a street after leaving a federal courthouse in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(5 of ) In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. A jury in federal court in San Francisco will decide whether Roundup weed killer caused a California man's cancer in a trial starting Monday, Feb. 25 that plaintiffs' attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits. Edwin Hardeman, 70, is the second plaintiff to go to trial of thousands around the country who claim agribusiness giant Monsanto's weed killer causes cancer. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)