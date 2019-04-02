Judy James has been named public affairs director of Kaiser Permanente’s Marin-Sonoma region, according to the health care system’s March 27 announcement. She assumed her new role on March 18.

James is responsible for the development and implementation of many of Kaiser’s programs, including public affairs, communications, community benefit, community and government relations, media relations, and membership growth and retention, according to Kaiser’s announcement.

James, who brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role, most recently served for five years as director of external affairs for the Comcast Corporation North Bay Division, covering Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Mendocino and Solano counties, according to Kaiser.

Earlier, she served as director of community relations for Clover Stornetta Farms (now Clover Sonoma), then moved to Republic Services Inc., where she served as manager of community affairs, according to Kaiser.

James began her career with the California Farm Bureau Federation in Sacramento, where she held increasingly responsible roles, culminating with her being named executive director for the Sonoma County Farm Bureau. James spent 17 years with the Farm Bureau, Kaiser said.

She continues to serve on many community boards, including the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs, North Bay Leadership Council, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Council , Sonoma County Alliance, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa Junior College Ag Trust Foundation, Sonoma County Professional & Business Women.

She previously served as Chair of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce Board, and was an adjunct instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College for 15 years.

James holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management, with a minor in marketing, from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

Kaiser Permanente’s Marin-Sonoma service area includes two hospitals: Santa Rosa Medical Center (3,008 employees) and San Rafael Medical Center (2,014 employees). Kaiser also has two medical offices in Santa Rosa (Old Redwood Highway and Mercury Way), along with medical offices in Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Novato, Mill Valley and downtown San Rafael. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has more than 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia.