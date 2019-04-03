This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

They’re called “superusers” within the power industry, those electricity customers using as much as 200 times the amount of energy in a month than a typical household.

Some of them have big estates, horse stables or electric cars. A small number are older mobile home parks operating on one utility meter. Most are likely growing marijuana indoors, local power agency officials said.

Last year, these “superuser” customers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties with monthly electric bills as high as $20,000 started to disappear.

About 300 homes using the most power in the region closed their accounts or dramatically decreased energy consumption in May and June of 2018, according to Sonoma Clean Power, the area’s green power agency. Although small in number, the loss of these major customers contributed to an unexpected $10 million drop in revenue and expenses last year, agency CEO Geof Syphers said.

After scrambling to figure out why these customers were disappearing, power agency officials determined they corresponded with a marked shift in where marijuana is and isn’t being grown in the region and state, he said.

“We suspect, although I can’t tell you with utter certainty, that most was due to cannabis cultivation leaving the region and going somewhere else in California,” Syphers said.

The state’s commercial cannabis market opened in 2018, bringing with it a set of regulations for the production and sales of pot. Among the new rules, Sonoma County banned cultivation on rural residential properties and most properties smaller than 10 acres. Instead of shifting into agricultural and industrial areas, marijuana cultivators appear to be shifting their operations out of Sonoma County or shutting down.

Power producers in Washington and Colorado had experienced a rise in power demands after marijuana’s legalization there.

Unlike those states, California already had an entrenched and experienced market for marijuana, one based in the loosely regulated medical marijuana market or in the black market, both mostly operating under the radar. The rules were designed to shift commercial cannabis cultivation out of rural neighborhoods into agricultural and industrial areas.

Sonoma Clean Power’s numbers appear to show the new rules and market pressures, such as a drop in marijuana’s wholesale value, are pushing commercial cannabis cultivation out of rural neighborhoods, as lawmakers intended.

The agency, formed in 2012, provides electricity to about 210,000 residential and about 38,000 commercial customers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties with an annual budget of about $186 million. It has nearly 1,500 homes that fall into the “superuser” category, consuming more than 3,500 kilowatt-hours each month, which at the low end is roughly seven times the energy a typical house uses.

Many of these residences use far more power, Syphers said. The disappearance of these residential customers — about 20 percent of the residential superusers — contributed to a drop of 7 percent in energy usage in May and June alone.

“It’s a modest number of households that have a pretty big impact,” Syphers said.

But there has not been a corresponding uptick in electricity use in commercial and industrial areas, which Syphers said was “the big surprise.”

Jigar Patel, president of NorCal Cannabis, a large indoor marijuana cultivation company in Santa Rosa, said it’s further proof that Sonoma County’s traditional cannabis industry, built over years in back sheds on private, rural properties, is disappearing.