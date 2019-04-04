The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on commercial printers that convert artwork onto packaging for the North Coast wine business.

The Wine Label Printers list is ranked by employees in the North Bay devoted to wine labels, then by total North Bay employees.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.