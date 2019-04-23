On March 23, three Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County partner families became homeowners on West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa.

Harris Village is a four-home subdivision directly across from Comstock Middle School. This project kicked off with the renovation of an existing house on the lot, which was completed in summer 2017. Three new homes were built.

Contributions from 75 construction trade and corporate partners, over 300 volunteers and the families helped with the building process.