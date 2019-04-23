(1 of ) Golden Key hug at the dedication of the Harris Village housing project in Santa Rosa by Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County on March 23, 2019. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(2 of ) Amy Puckett gets a first look at a new home in Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village project in Santa Rosa on March 23, 2019. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(3 of ) California state Sen. Mike McGuire, left, and Santa Rosa councilmember Tom Schwedhelm at the opening of Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village housing project on March 23, 2019. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(4 of ) Pastor Cindy Alloway, center, and Linda Burkle, right, of Presbyterian Church of the Roses are among the faith community partners on Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village housing project in Santa Rosa on March 23, 2019. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(5 of ) New homeowners at Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village project in Santa Rosa receive "welcome home" quilts by these craftspeople at the dedication of the site on March 23, 2019. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(6 of ) Maria and Roberto Tiznado-Ruiz are one of the new homeowners at the Harris Village project by Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. It was dedicated March 23, 2019. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(7 of ) Josh and Patti of PH Productions at the March 23, 2019, opening of Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village project in Santa Rosa. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(8 of ) Members of the Safeway store team at the opening ceremony March 23, 2019, of Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village project in Santa Rosa. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
(9 of ) John Kennedy of Scollar Inc. speaks at the March 23, 2019, opening of Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's Harris Village project in Santa Rosa. (HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)