U.S. wine exports last year dipped nearly 5% in value and just over 1% by volume last year, newly released data an industry trade group on Monday attributed to the strength of the dollar and international trade hurdles such as tariffs and competition.

While free-trade agreements, such as with No. 4 market Japan, were credited with export gains for U.S. wines, 90% of which are shipped outside the country from California, Wine Institute noted challenges from the exchange rates, retaliatory tariffs and competition from foreign wine producers who are heavily subsidized by their governments. Wine export value totaled $1.46 billion last year, down from the 2016 peak of $1.62 billion, based on U.S. Department of Commerce preliminary figures compiled by the trade group and Global Trade Information Services.

Export volume last year was 375.4 million liters, equivalent to 41.7 million 9-liter cases, down from the most recent peak of 51.3 million cases in 2015 and the record level of 52.8 million in 2008.

“California wines performed well under very challenging circumstances as top markets continued to embrace our reputation for premium quality, leadership in sustainable winegrowing and diverse offerings,” said Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of Wine Institute, in the announcement. “Strong marketing programs that invite international consumers to connect with California as a world-class destination and wine producing region continued to generate new fans among media, trade and consumers.”

Greater purchases of premium- (over $7 a bottle) and superpremium-priced (over $10) wines in Canada, the No. 2 U.S. wine export market, offset higher shelf prices because of a weaker Canadian dollar, said Rick Slomka, Canada trade director for the group, in the news release.

For The Family Coppola, exports make up 6% of total production, President Corey Beck told the Business Journal. The company doesn't release its production figures, but Wine Business Monthly estimated it to be 1.4 million cases last year. He runs Francis Ford Coppola and Virginia Dare wineries plus wholesale efforts, the cafes and food company.

"There's a lot of opportunity," he said. "I think that the export market (for) California wines still, in certain (countries), do extremely well. We got to figure out some of these tariffs … in Southeast Asia. That being said, Canada is a wonderful market for California wines."

The falling value of the euro hit export value into the European Union hard last year, falling 15.0% to $469.4 billion, but volume increased 3.47 on a big base to 204.7 million liters, or 2.27 million cases, according to Wine Institute. And volume grew more in the United Kingdom and Ireland, up 15%, while value slipped 1.4%.

“This is an impressive result considering that the British pound (GBP) closed the year at $1.26 against the U.S. dollar versus its pre-Brexit buying power of $1.55 or higher," said Damien Jackman, the group's trade director for the market. "These currency headwinds impacted the value/volume mix of many importers. At the same time, volume growth has resulted from growing trade interest and sales of Californian wines under GBP 20."