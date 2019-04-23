For the tourism industry, the annual Ironman marathon events mean big business. Participating athletes and their cheering squads bring more than a competitive spirit to Sonoma County: Their dollars provide a substantial boost to hospitality businesses, including hotels, restaurants and wineries.

This year’s Ironman — the full marathon on May 11 and the half marathon on July 27 — could be poised to exceed the $20 million economic windfall it delivered to the city and county last year, according to a newly released report commissioned by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

Of the $20 million brought in from Ironman 2018, $1 million was poured into the wine industry, according to Peter Rumble, Chamber CEO.

Nearly 40 percent of the athletes and their companions visited a winery during their 2018 visit, for a total spend of $416,500, Rumble said. For the half marathon, 35 percent visited a winery, for a total spend of $632,836.

That’s a huge win that even transcends the numbers.

When the city of Santa Rosa began hosting the Ironman events in 2017 — the first in a five-year contract that moved the formerly named Ironman Vineman events from Windsor — many of the region’s wineries reported lost business because of traffic and roadblocks.

“We have worked hard through advertising to the athletes and providing incentives for them to visit the wineries after the race,” Rumble said. “We want to try to improve the way the event is structured, and if there are (negative) impacts, we want to try to mitigate them.” That spirit includes the community at large, he said.

Wine maps are now included in the athletes’ registration bags, and the wineries themselves are encouraged to offer promotions, such as a free tasting and/or tour, or 10% off a purchase, Rumble said.

The report also found the majority of Ironman’s athletes and supporters come from out of state — and tend to extend their overnight stays.

“There are no other events that are even close to this positive economic impact,” Rumble said. “For context, the release of Russian River (Brewing)’s Pliny (the Younger) produces $4.2 million, which is amazing. Ironman produces five times that positive impact.”

According to the 2018 Ironman findings, 97% of the athletes participating in the full marathon come from out of town, and their average length of stay is 4.59 days. The half-marathon shows 93% of participants live outside the state, and stay for about 3.58 days.

These numbers don’t account for the fact that the majority of the Ironman athletes also visit Sonoma County ahead of the race to scout the course, Rumble said.

So where are the Ironman participants and their crew dropping their bags when they arrive?

“It’s difficult to track precisely which hotels people are staying in, but the chamber helps book rooms for the event’s larger groups,” Rumble said, adding that more information is gathered from the athletes’ responses to Ironman’s post-event survey. The combined findings “show us that the busiest hotels are in the central part of Sonoma County, from the DoubleTree and Oxford Suites in Rohnert Park, all the way up to the Best Western in Healdsburg.”

“I think the whole region benefits,” said Tim Zahner, executive director at Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, and former CMO and interim CEO at Sonoma County Tourism.