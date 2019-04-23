s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Bay business leads from commercial real estate transactions

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | April 23, 2019, 10:41AM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; S&H = Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate; SVNDGR = SVN/Delta Group Realty

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate lease and sale transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,072sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #350, Larkspur; office, extension; O’Neill Beverages Co. LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Savoy; Matt Storms of K&C; March 15

2,800sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #200, Novato; office; Dentistry by Design of Marin; Russ Mayer of K&C; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; March 11

2,000sf at 55 La Goma, Mill Valley; office, renewal; IOVOX; na; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; March 5

1,965sf at 1099 D St., #200, San Rafael; office; Lindamood Bell Learning Processes; na; Kniesche Family LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; March 13

1,702sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #101-102, San Rafael; office; Hawthorn LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Center Associates LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 19

921sf at 900 Mission Ave., #3, San Rafael; office; Create Marin; Amanda Ackerman of K&C; Tom WM, LLC; na; Jan. 12

725sf at 240 Tamal Vista, #180, Corte Madera; office; Office of William Dickman, M.D.; na; Hunt Plaza; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 19

600sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #204, Novato; office; White & Prescott Engineers; na; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 6

508sf at 1108 Fifth Ave., #320, San Rafael; office; Hutchinson & Zeigler Financial Advisors Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 10

NAPA COUNTY

2,507sf at 1030 Seminary Court, Napa; office; Napa Valley Festival Association; Brian Dodd of S&H; Daniel L. Capp & Marguerite F. Capp Revocable Trust; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

2,415sf at 83 Sheehy Court, Napa; Industrial; GEMM Ag Solutions LLC; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Carla & Eamon Griffin; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Jan. 15

2,118sf at 1500 Third St., #B-1, Napa; Office; Third Street Development LLC; R. Scot Hunter of TWC Advisors; MC Land Development; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

1,401sf at 2400 Oak St., #A, Napa; Office; Oxbow Landscape Contractors Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; na; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

1,200sf at 343 Third St., Napa; retail & light industrial; Harry’s Carpets; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Richard D. Carriker, Ray & E. Lynn Brown; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

575sf at 1040 Main St., #328, Napa; office; Brown Estate Vineyards LLC; Joe Fischer of S&H; Main Street Exchange LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 15

450sf at 1041 Jefferson St., #5, Napa; Office; Le Shop Studio; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Garton Construction; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; March 1

260sf at 1832 Soscol Ave., #105, Napa; Office; Napa Valley Osteopathic Medicine (Saskia Lytle-Viera, D.O.); Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Duncan Family Trust; Michael Holcomb of S&H; March 1

SONOMA COUNTY

28,925sf at 3500 N. Laughlin Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Occidental Leather Corp.; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Billa Management; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; March 21

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; S&H = Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate; SVNDGR = SVN/Delta Group Realty

Most Popular Stories
Napa County watershed divide widens
Powering the Bottom Line: Energy's future is solar plus storage
It's a boy (sigh): Why not knowing cannabis gender can be costly
Ironman will pump over $20M into North Bay economy, report says
Workers in legal cannabis industry lack 'moral character' for citizenship, feds say

17,000sf at 253 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Superior Delivery; Kevin Doran of K&C; My So Investments; Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 27

6,053sf at 160 Todd Road, #200, Santa Rosa; industrial; Superior Contracting Corporation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Todd Road LLC; na; Dec. 21

3,000sf at 3345 Industrial Drive, #14, Santa Rosa; industrial; Associated Building Supply Inc.; Jim Sartain of K&C; Mike & Sheila Biaggi; Joel Jaman of K&C; Feb. 27

2,562sf at 132 Plaza St., Healdsburg; retail; Idlewild Wines; na; Wheeler Properties LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; March 20

2,400sf at 2074 Armory Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Bjork Group Inc.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Jaman/Eljumaily; Joel Jaman of K&C; Feb. 8

2,000sf at 240-250 Center St., Healdsburg; office; E 3 Strategies LLC; na; Wheeler Properties LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; March 20

2,000sf at 399 Business Park Court, #205 & 206, Windsor; industrial; Barrel Brothers Brewing; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Feb. 7

1,717sf at 4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Kahna Kien and Nam Dinh; na; Lakeside Center Investors; Brian Keegan & Marshall Kelly of K&C; Feb. 26

1,674sf at 1101 College Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office; George Adair; Kevin Doran of K&C; Paul & Susan Winterhalder Revocable Trust; na; March 15

1,625sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #24, Petaluma; industrial; Purchase Green East Bay, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Diamond Exemption Trust; Robby Burroughs of K&C; March 29

1,568sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #23 & 24, Rohnert Park; industrial; Russell Hinton Co.; Kevin Doran of K&C; New California Land Co.; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of K&C; Feb. 13

1,565sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #201, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Michael Torr; na; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 31

1,440sf at 1340 Commerce St., #F, Petaluma; industrial; Arcturus UAV; Gil Saydah of K&C; Elde & Diane Toly; na; April 1

1,300sf at 989 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; retail; HD Barber Studio; Jayson Chang of K&C; Hak Su Choe; na; Feb. 7

1,076sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #240, Petaluma; office, renewal & extension; Accentcare Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Feb. 25

989sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #245, Petaluma; office; Edward Jones Co.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Jan. 16

981sf at 14301 Arnold Drive, #28, Glen Ellen; retail; Schermeister Cellars; Sara Wann of K&C; JVL Family LLC; na; May 2

811sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #102, Santa Rosa; office; Silvermark Construction Services; Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 21

788sf at 100 Brush Creek Road, #102, Santa Rosa; office; Donovan Cognitive Training LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Cottonwood River Investments; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jan. 25

716sf at 6050 Commerce Blvd., #203, Rohnert Park; office; Delta T. Energy; Doug Braik of K&C; Bill Snell; Doug Braik of K&C; March 29

500sf at 6570 Oakmont Drive, #D, Santa Rosa; office; Robin Lowitz; Doug Braik of K&C; Dieter Meier; Doug Braik of K&C; March 12

425sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27I, Windsor; office; Karen Myers; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 30

305sf at 445 Orchard St., #101, Santa Rosa; office; KOWS Community Radio; Dave Peterson of K&C; Orchard Building LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; Jan. 15

250sf at 11 Fifth Street, #101F, Petaluma; office; Hood & Strong, LLP; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 21

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24F, Windsor; office, extension; Gary Dean Siela; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 14

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #25C, Windsor; office; Drive Eileen Roberts; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 23

180sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27B, Windsor; office, extension; Dunaway Paints; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 14

175sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #25B, Windsor; office; Eileen Roberts; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 1