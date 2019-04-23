Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; S&H = Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate; SVNDGR = SVN/Delta Group Realty

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate lease and sale transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,072sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #350, Larkspur; office, extension; O’Neill Beverages Co. LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Savoy; Matt Storms of K&C; March 15

2,800sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #200, Novato; office; Dentistry by Design of Marin; Russ Mayer of K&C; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; March 11

2,000sf at 55 La Goma, Mill Valley; office, renewal; IOVOX; na; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; March 5

1,965sf at 1099 D St., #200, San Rafael; office; Lindamood Bell Learning Processes; na; Kniesche Family LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; March 13

1,702sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #101-102, San Rafael; office; Hawthorn LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Center Associates LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 19

921sf at 900 Mission Ave., #3, San Rafael; office; Create Marin; Amanda Ackerman of K&C; Tom WM, LLC; na; Jan. 12

725sf at 240 Tamal Vista, #180, Corte Madera; office; Office of William Dickman, M.D.; na; Hunt Plaza; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 19

600sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #204, Novato; office; White & Prescott Engineers; na; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 6

508sf at 1108 Fifth Ave., #320, San Rafael; office; Hutchinson & Zeigler Financial Advisors Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 10

NAPA COUNTY

2,507sf at 1030 Seminary Court, Napa; office; Napa Valley Festival Association; Brian Dodd of S&H; Daniel L. Capp & Marguerite F. Capp Revocable Trust; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

2,415sf at 83 Sheehy Court, Napa; Industrial; GEMM Ag Solutions LLC; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Carla & Eamon Griffin; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Jan. 15

2,118sf at 1500 Third St., #B-1, Napa; Office; Third Street Development LLC; R. Scot Hunter of TWC Advisors; MC Land Development; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

1,401sf at 2400 Oak St., #A, Napa; Office; Oxbow Landscape Contractors Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; na; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

1,200sf at 343 Third St., Napa; retail & light industrial; Harry’s Carpets; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Richard D. Carriker, Ray & E. Lynn Brown; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

575sf at 1040 Main St., #328, Napa; office; Brown Estate Vineyards LLC; Joe Fischer of S&H; Main Street Exchange LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 15

450sf at 1041 Jefferson St., #5, Napa; Office; Le Shop Studio; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Garton Construction; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; March 1

260sf at 1832 Soscol Ave., #105, Napa; Office; Napa Valley Osteopathic Medicine (Saskia Lytle-Viera, D.O.); Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Duncan Family Trust; Michael Holcomb of S&H; March 1

SONOMA COUNTY

28,925sf at 3500 N. Laughlin Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Occidental Leather Corp.; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Billa Management; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; March 21