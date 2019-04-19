Unemployment rates for March for most North Bay counties increased over the jobless rate of March 2018, though for most, the rates remained below the state’s average.

According to figures released Friday, the state’s unemployment rate creeped up to 4.3 percent in March, up from 4.2 percent in February. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, unchanged from March, according to the data. In March 2018, the country’s unemployment rate was higher, at 4.3 percent.

In the North Bay, Marin County reported the lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent, followed by Sonoma County at 3.3 percent. Napa County came in at 3.5 percent, Solano County at 4.6 percent, and Mendocino County reported 5.2 percent unemployment. Lake County’s unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.7 percent in March 2019, up from a revised 2.5 percent in February 2019, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.4 percent. The county added jobs in government, professional and business services, and in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in construction, as well as in trade, transportation and utilities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.5 percent in March 2019, up from a revised 3.4 percent in February 2019, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.2 percent. The county added jobs in manufacturing, along with leisure and hospitality. There was a decline in the mining, logging and construction industry.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.3 percent in March 2019, up from a revised 3.1 percent in February 2019, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9 percent. There was a significant spike in job openings in the leisure and hospitality sector; the county also added opportunities in construction. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.6 percent in March 2019, up from a revised 4.4 percent in February 2019, and above the year-ago estimate of 4.2 percent. The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; educational and health services; and professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. There was a decline in jobs available in the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County in March 2019 was 5.2 percent, unchanged from January, and up from 4.3 percent in March 2018.

The county added jobs in the government sector, as well as in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services, as well as in mining and logging.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in March 2019 was 6.2 percent, down from 6.6 percent in January. Comparatively, the county’s unemployment rate in March 2018 was 6.4 percent.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; there was a decline job opportunities in federal government, and transportation, warehousing and utilities.