The parent company of Novato-based Bank of Marin (Nasdaq: BMRC) on Monday reported a decrease in first-quarter earnings from the end of 2018, attributed to increased costs from annually recurring employee benefits as well as hiring and expansion costs.

President and CEO Russell A. Colombo said loan growth remained strong, with Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties being the primary sources of new lending.

He added the bank’s growth was driven by its traditionally core sectors of commercial and industrial loans and loans to the real estate sector. Loans totaled $1.77 billion as of the end of March, up a half-percentage point from $1.76 billion at the end of last year.

Contributing to the lower earnings from the fourth quarter were recurring employee-related expenses, including payment of bonuses during the quarter as well as workers' maxing out 401(k) contributions, and retirement plan-related expenses. Earnings were $7.5 million in the first quarter, down from $9.7 million in the fourth quarter but up 17% from $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2018.

“The bulk of our earnings come from net interest income,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton.

The bank’s report noted net interest income clocked in at $23.8 million in the first quarter, compared with $23.3 million in the prior quarter and $21.9 million at the end of March last year.

Bank of Marin’s total deposits also increased by $3.8 million in the first quarter to $2.18 billion.