The current economic development manager for Stockton in California's Central Valley is in line to replace longtime Sonoma County Economic Development Department Director Ben Stone.

Sheba Person-Whitley will be considered May 14 by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the county announced Tuesday. Stone, who led the Economic Development Board for more than three decades, is set to retire April 30.

Person-Whitley would come to Sonoma County with what's said to be extensive local, state and international experience in economic development. Her background also includes international operations and federal grant administration, the announcement stated.

She graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with an master’s degree in operations and project management and from North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations.

If the Board of Supervisors votes to approve Person-Whitley for the position, she will begin work immediately. The salary range for the position is $128,295.27–$155,949.63 annually, the county stated.