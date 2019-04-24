A version of this story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

North Coast vineyard acreage increased in 2018 by 0.5% from the previous year, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The counties of Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino had a total of 131,819 acres of vineyards last year, according to the department, with 5,063 of those acres not currently bearing commercial crops.

The largest annual increase was in Mendocino County with a 2.2% increase to a total of 17,512 acres. Lake County had a 1.8% increase with a record of 9,681 vineyard acres, according to the department.

Sonoma and Napa counties had minimal change. Both regions face curbs on most new vineyard development amid opposition from residents and environmental groups. Sonoma County had a 0.2% increase to 59,193 acres while Napa County had a 0.1% increase to 45,433 acres.

The North Coast winegrowing region also includes western Solano and Marin counties. They add 4,008 more vine acres, with 127 not yet mature.