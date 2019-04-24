Occupancy rates dipped in March for the tourism-driven counties in the North Bay, according to new figures.

Napa County’s average occupancy for the first three months of this year continues to lag behind the same period a year ago, according to travel data firm STR. January, February and March figures declined 1%–2%.

However, average room rates did not slip, increasing 4.9%-10% each month. It was the same for revenue by month – each registered gains from the same period in 2018. Size of the gains range from 4.5% in February to 10% for March.

Sonoma County occupancy declined in the first quarter. It was the same for Marin's pace in occupancy, but that dip was smaller, down 6.9%.

The decrease in occupancy for Sonoma County in January and February were both about 16% each month. The comparisons are skewed somewhat because in the first three months of 2018, the county’s hotel industry was still dealing with people who were still finding permanent housing after the devastating October 2017 wildfires.

Sonoma County’s March hotel revenues traced the same pattern as occupancy. At $22.4 million, revenue that month was down 6.6% — about half the proportional revenue declines in January and February of this year.

For Marin County, the steady upswing in occupancy rates the area’s hoteliers experienced in January and February reversed in March, but only slightly. The occupancy average was 76.3% — the best of the three months so far — but the rate declined 1.1% from a year before. At $10.6 million, monthly revenues were up about 3.8%.

Solano County enjoyed steady increases in occupancy and room rates. County hotel revenues, the least of the four North Bay counties STR tracks, were $8.7 million in March, up 6.6% from a year before. Three-month revenue was $22.5 million, up 4.8%.